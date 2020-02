The police media unit states that the reported death of the youth that had fallen off the Sri Lanka Central Bank headquarters building in Colombo Fort, is believed to be a suicide.

The division stated that the 16-year-old youth had jumped from the top floor of the building.

The body is to be taken to the Colombo National Hospital for the post-mortem examination after the magisterial inquiry.

It is reported that the teenager is the son of a senior official at the Central Bank.