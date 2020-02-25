Colombo-Galle+face+road+blocked+due+to+protests

The Galle Face road has been blocked creating a heavy traffic congestion in the area, due to a protest held in front of the Presidential Secretariat.According to our correspondent, the Galle Face Road has been closed from Lotus Roundabout.
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 - 18:25
