The first executive committee meeting of Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Sanvidhanaya was held under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former President Maithripala Sirisena at Temple Trees..

It is reported that the practical issues in selecting contestants for the forthcoming general election is being discussed during this meeting.

The executive committee comprises of 50 from the SLPP, 30 from the SLFP and the balance from other coalitions.