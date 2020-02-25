Ten people arrested with a T 56, including the two suspects, who appeared at the white van press conference with Rajitha

Ten people arrested with a T 56 fire arm, including the two suspects who appeared at the white van press conference with Rajitha.
The arrest was made with regard to a Rs 4.4 million robbery that took place at Gampaha Kehelbaddara on 07 Feb 2020.
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 - 22:13
