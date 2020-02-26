ELECTION+COMMISSION+MEETS+PARTY+SECRETARIES+TODAY

A discussion will be held today at the office of the Election Commission, between representatives of the Election Commission and Party Secretaries regarding the General Election to be held in the near future.

It is due to commence at 2.30 pm and revising the 2020 Voters’ List as well as the 2019 Voters’ List will be subject to discussion on this occasion.

In addition, attention will be focused on the possibility of providing an opportunity to voters who reach 18 years, then and there and amendment of election laws.