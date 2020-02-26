Approval+received+for+urgent+purchasing+of+power+due+to+dry+weather+

The Ministry of Power and Energy has decided to purchase 128 Mega Watts of power immediately to provide electricity without interruptions as the prevailing dry weather continues.

The Cabinet Memorandum submitted by the Minister of Power and Energy, Mahinda Amaraweera for the purchase of emergency power has been approved by the Cabinet.

The Ceylon Electricity Board has informed the Ministry that if the capacity of electricity is further reduced due to the prevailing dry weather situation, there will be a power cut in order to maintain the power transmission system and it would need to purchase 128 MW of power soon to avoid any interruptions in the power supply.

The Water Management Secretariat has also restricted the quantity of water released to the hydropower plants due to the drastic reduction of water levels in the reservoirs.