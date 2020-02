The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that water supply will be suspended from 9.00 am today to 3.00 am tomorrow, a period of 18 hours in several areas including Jaela-Katunayake-Seeduwa.

Accordingly, the water cut will prevail in Jaela, Ekala, Kandana, Aaniyakanda, Batagama, Tudella, Ma-eliya, Kerawalapitiya, Welisara, Mahabage, Uswetakeiyawa, Pamunugama, Bopitiya and Elapitiwala.