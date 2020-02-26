TEACHERS’ ASSOCIATIONS SAY THE TRADE UNION ACTION IS SUCCESSFUL

General Secretary of the Lanka Teachers’ Association Joseph Stalin says that the trade union action of sick notes engaged in by 18 teachers’ and principal’s associations of schools across the island, is very successful.

Our Correspondents said that accordingly, there was a shortage of teachers this morning in schools in many areas of the island.

At the same time, there is a drop in school attendance as well.

This trade union action of reporting sick was engaged in based on several demands including transforming the teaching and principals’ service into a closed service.