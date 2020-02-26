NUMBER+OF+PERSONS+AFFECTED+BY+THE+DROUGHT+EXCEED+TWO+HUNDRED+THOUSAND

Due to the prevailing dry weather conditions, 228, 394 persons from 4 districts have been badly affected.

The Disaster Management Center said that 15,525 persons in the Kalutara District are among them.

As a result of sea water mixing with drinking water, 12,728 persons in Beruwala, Panadura, Kalutara and Dodangoda Divisional Secretariat Divisions of the Kalutara District have been severely affected.

The number of persons affected in the Divisional Secretariat Divisions of Ruwanwella, Bulathkohupitiya, Deraniyagala, Galigamuwa and Warakapola in the Kegalle District is 3697.

In the latest statement issued by the Disaster Management Center it is said that 7959 persons from the Ratnapura District and 1213 persons from the Kandy – Akurana Divisional Secretariat Divisions have been affected due to the extreme dry weather.