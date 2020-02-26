School functions hindered due to teacher – Principal strike

Teachers’ and Principals’ trade unions who are engaged in a strike are carrying out a protest opposite the Ministry of Education.

They put in sick notes this morning and commenced trade union action based on some demands including transforming the Teaching and Principals’ services into a closed service.

The 18 teachers’ and principals’ associations who are engaged in a protest opposite the Education Ministry right now, arrived at this venue from the Buddhadasa Grounds in Pelawatte.

As a result the Kottawa-Borella 174 bus route has been blocked at present.