සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A CHANGE IN THE SRI LANKA NIDAHAS PODUJANA ALLIANCE

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 14:18

A+CHANGE+IN+THE+SRI+LANKA+NIDAHAS+PODUJANA+ALLIANCE

The number of positions in the Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Alliance have been increased.

With five new parties joining this Alliance, the Executive Committee which met yesterday, decided to increase the number of posts in it.

This meeting was held last night at Temple Trees under the patronage of the Leader of the Alliance, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, it was decided to increase from three to five the number of Deputy Chairmen posts.

Chairman of the Alliance former President Maithripala Sirisena also participated in the discussions held yesterday.  

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa is the Secretary to this Alliance and Minister Dinesh Gunawardena is the Deputy Chairman of this new Alliance.

At present, State Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara, former Minister D. E. W. Gunasekera and Governor Tissa Vitharana serve as Deputy Chairmen.

At the Executive Committee meeting held yesterday, approval was granted for these posts as well as for the EPDP, Ceylon Workers’ Congress, National Congress, TMVP and Eksath Mahajana Party joining the new Alliance.

At present this Alliance comprises of 14 parties. Meanwhile, at a media briefing held at SLFP Party Headquarters. Party General Secretary, State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera said that his party has absolutely no intention or preparation of joining the United National Party to engage in politics.

PUBLIC ADVISED TO DRINK EXTRA WATER
PUBLIC ADVISED TO DRINK EXTRA WATER
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 19:54

The water supply and drainage board as well as the Ceylon electricity board say that despite the dry weather no power cuts or water cuts are taking place.Meanwhile... Read More

Sri Lanka 345/8(50) vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI
Sri Lanka 345/8(50) vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 18:26

Sri Lanka 345/8(50) vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI in Sooriyawewa; Avishka Fernando 127 Kusal Mendis 119; Sheldon Cottrell 4/67 Read More

THE NATIONAL ACTION PROTECTION COMMITTEE ON THE CORONA VIRUS MEETS SUDDENLY
THE NATIONAL ACTION PROTECTION COMMITTEE ON THE CORONA VIRUS MEETS SUDDENLY
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 18:45

The National Action Protection Committee on the Corona Virus met yesterday (25) evening suddenly at the Ministry of Health on the instructions of the Minister... Read More



Trending News

Number of persons affected by the drought exceed two hundred thousand
26 February 2020
Number of persons affected by the drought exceed two hundred thousand
AN 18-HOUR WATER CUT IN SEVERAL AREAS
26 February 2020
AN 18-HOUR WATER CUT IN SEVERAL AREAS
ORDER ISSUED TO MP RANJAN BY NUGEOGODA MAGISTRATE’S COURT TODAY
26 February 2020
ORDER ISSUED TO MP RANJAN BY NUGEOGODA MAGISTRATE’S COURT TODAY
WARNING THAT THE CORONA VIRUS COULD ENTER AMERICA TOO
26 February 2020
WARNING THAT THE CORONA VIRUS COULD ENTER AMERICA TOO
Ten people arrested with a T 56, including the two suspects, who appeared at the white van press conference with Rajitha
25 February 2020
Ten people arrested with a T 56, including the two suspects, who appeared at the white van press conference with Rajitha

International News

Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
24 February 2020
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Donald Trump arrives in India
24 February 2020
Donald Trump arrives in India
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
23 February 2020
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.