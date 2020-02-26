RAIN+IN+SOME+AREAS+TOMORROW

The Meteorology Department says that rain or thundershowers could be experienced in the Sabaragamuwa Province as well as in the districts of Kalutara, Galle and Matara tomorrow.

The Department also said that the speed of wind could increase up to 40 kilometers per hour in the districts of Hambantota, Moneragala, Ampara and Batticaloa.

Meanwhile, a fire has erupted in a land of the Bagawanthalawa – Tinsin Estate. Our Hiru Correspondent in the area said that dousing the fire has become a difficult task due to the dry weather prevailing.

An area of about 3 acres of land has been completely destroyed in the fire.