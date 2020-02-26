RANJAN’S VOICE TAPES COMPARED

On the orders of the Magistrate’s Court three CD tapes containing Member of Parliament Ranjan Ramanayake’s voice tapes were sent to the Government Analyst’s Department.
It was this report that was mentioned in open Court today by the Magistrate.
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 15:59
