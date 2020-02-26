SRI LANKA OFFICIALLY INFORMS GENEVA CONFERENCE ABOUT WITHDRAWING FROM CO-SPONSORSHIP (Video)

Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena officially announced Sri Lanka’s decision to withdraw from the co-sponsorship of Resolution 40/1, 30/1 and 34/1 at the UNHRC sessions in Geneva today.



Minister Gunawardena will also respond to the Oral Update on Sri Lanka by the High Commissioner tomorrow.



He will meet the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday 28 February.



