සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

WORK TO RULE CAMPAIGN FROM TEACHERS AND PRINCIPALS FROM TOMORROW

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 16:28

WORK+TO+RULE+CAMPAIGN+FROM+TEACHERS+AND+PRINCIPALS+FROM+TOMORROW
18 Teachers’ Unions have decided to engage in teaching only during school hours, from tomorrow.

They launched a sick notes campaign today based on several demands including making the teaching and principals’ service a closed service.

At the same time teacher-principal unions engaged in a protest opposite the Education Ministry and since authorities did not grant them an opportunity for discussions, teachers have decided, according to General Secretary of the Lanka Teaching Services Union Joseph Stalin, to carry out only teaching and not engage in any other extra activities until 16 of next month.

He further said that if no solution is granted, they will engage in a continuous strike for five days from 16 March.
PUBLIC ADVISED TO DRINK EXTRA WATER
PUBLIC ADVISED TO DRINK EXTRA WATER
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 19:54

The water supply and drainage board as well as the Ceylon electricity board say that despite the dry weather no power cuts or water cuts are taking place.Meanwhile... Read More

Sri Lanka 345/8(50) vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI
Sri Lanka 345/8(50) vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 18:26

Sri Lanka 345/8(50) vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI in Sooriyawewa; Avishka Fernando 127 Kusal Mendis 119; Sheldon Cottrell 4/67 Read More

THE NATIONAL ACTION PROTECTION COMMITTEE ON THE CORONA VIRUS MEETS SUDDENLY
THE NATIONAL ACTION PROTECTION COMMITTEE ON THE CORONA VIRUS MEETS SUDDENLY
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 18:45

The National Action Protection Committee on the Corona Virus met yesterday (25) evening suddenly at the Ministry of Health on the instructions of the Minister... Read More



Trending News

Number of persons affected by the drought exceed two hundred thousand
26 February 2020
Number of persons affected by the drought exceed two hundred thousand
AN 18-HOUR WATER CUT IN SEVERAL AREAS
26 February 2020
AN 18-HOUR WATER CUT IN SEVERAL AREAS
ORDER ISSUED TO MP RANJAN BY NUGEOGODA MAGISTRATE’S COURT TODAY
26 February 2020
ORDER ISSUED TO MP RANJAN BY NUGEOGODA MAGISTRATE’S COURT TODAY
WARNING THAT THE CORONA VIRUS COULD ENTER AMERICA TOO
26 February 2020
WARNING THAT THE CORONA VIRUS COULD ENTER AMERICA TOO
Ten people arrested with a T 56, including the two suspects, who appeared at the white van press conference with Rajitha
25 February 2020
Ten people arrested with a T 56, including the two suspects, who appeared at the white van press conference with Rajitha

International News

Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
24 February 2020
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Donald Trump arrives in India
24 February 2020
Donald Trump arrives in India
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
23 February 2020
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.