සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A STUDENT WHO WENT TO BATHE IN THE RIVER, DROWNS

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 16:27

A+STUDENT+WHO+WENT+TO+BATHE+IN+THE+RIVER%2C+DROWNS
A student of Grade 10 of the Baddegama, Christhudewa Boys’ College who went to bathe in the Gin River has drowned subsequent to getting caught to a current.

Police said that this incident took place when six friends had gone at about 12 noon to bathe in the river.

The body of the student was discovered later, floating in the river near the Agaliya Bridge.
PUBLIC ADVISED TO DRINK EXTRA WATER
PUBLIC ADVISED TO DRINK EXTRA WATER
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 19:54

The water supply and drainage board as well as the Ceylon electricity board say that despite the dry weather no power cuts or water cuts are taking place.Meanwhile... Read More

Sri Lanka 345/8(50) vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI
Sri Lanka 345/8(50) vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 18:26

Sri Lanka 345/8(50) vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI in Sooriyawewa; Avishka Fernando 127 Kusal Mendis 119; Sheldon Cottrell 4/67 Read More

THE NATIONAL ACTION PROTECTION COMMITTEE ON THE CORONA VIRUS MEETS SUDDENLY
THE NATIONAL ACTION PROTECTION COMMITTEE ON THE CORONA VIRUS MEETS SUDDENLY
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 18:45

The National Action Protection Committee on the Corona Virus met yesterday (25) evening suddenly at the Ministry of Health on the instructions of the Minister... Read More



Trending News

Number of persons affected by the drought exceed two hundred thousand
26 February 2020
Number of persons affected by the drought exceed two hundred thousand
AN 18-HOUR WATER CUT IN SEVERAL AREAS
26 February 2020
AN 18-HOUR WATER CUT IN SEVERAL AREAS
ORDER ISSUED TO MP RANJAN BY NUGEOGODA MAGISTRATE’S COURT TODAY
26 February 2020
ORDER ISSUED TO MP RANJAN BY NUGEOGODA MAGISTRATE’S COURT TODAY
WARNING THAT THE CORONA VIRUS COULD ENTER AMERICA TOO
26 February 2020
WARNING THAT THE CORONA VIRUS COULD ENTER AMERICA TOO
Ten people arrested with a T 56, including the two suspects, who appeared at the white van press conference with Rajitha
25 February 2020
Ten people arrested with a T 56, including the two suspects, who appeared at the white van press conference with Rajitha

International News

Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
24 February 2020
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Donald Trump arrives in India
24 February 2020
Donald Trump arrives in India
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
23 February 2020
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.