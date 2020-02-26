Tensed+situation+in+Sooriyawewa+due+to+ticket+issue

A tense situation was reported in the Sooriyawewa International Cricket Stadium due to a delay in issuing tickets for the second One Day International (ODI) between Sri Lanka-West Indies being played today



Only two counters were open for issuing of tickets today.



As a result, spectators have tried to enter the stadium without submitting tickets and there has been a clash when police intervened to stop the entry without a proper check.



However, when inquired by the Sooriyawewa police, a senior official of the police said that there was a delay in issuing the tickets but there were no clashes reported.



Meanwhile, Sri Lanka batted first and piled up 345 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 50 overs.



West Indies won the toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat first. Avishka Fernando scored 127 runs and Kusal Mendis scored a brilliant 119 for the home team with a record breaking partnership.



