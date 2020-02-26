සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Tensed situation in Sooriyawewa due to ticket issue

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 21:57

Tensed+situation+in+Sooriyawewa+due+to+ticket+issue
A tense situation was reported in the Sooriyawewa International Cricket Stadium due to a delay in issuing tickets for the second One Day International (ODI) between Sri Lanka-West Indies being played today

Only two counters were open for issuing of tickets today.

As a result, spectators have tried to enter the stadium without submitting tickets and there has been a clash when police intervened to stop the entry without a proper check.

However, when inquired by the Sooriyawewa police, a senior official of the police said that there was a delay in issuing the tickets but there were no clashes reported.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka batted first and piled up 345 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

West Indies won the toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat first. Avishka Fernando scored 127 runs and Kusal Mendis scored a brilliant 119 for the home team with a record breaking partnership.

sri lanka won the odi series against west indies
sri lanka won the odi series against west indies
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 22:16

Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs in the 2nd ODI & wins the series. SL 345/8 - WI 184(39.1) Hope 51, Hasaranga 3/30, Nuwan Pradeep 2/37, Sandakan... Read More

PUBLIC ADVISED TO DRINK EXTRA WATER
PUBLIC ADVISED TO DRINK EXTRA WATER
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 19:54

The water supply and drainage board as well as the Ceylon electricity board say that despite the dry weather no power cuts or water cuts are taking place.Meanwhile... Read More

Sri Lanka 345/8(50) vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI
Sri Lanka 345/8(50) vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 18:26

Sri Lanka 345/8(50) vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI in Sooriyawewa; Avishka Fernando 127 Kusal Mendis 119; Sheldon Cottrell 4/67 Read More



Trending News

Number of persons affected by the drought exceed two hundred thousand
26 February 2020
Number of persons affected by the drought exceed two hundred thousand
AN 18-HOUR WATER CUT IN SEVERAL AREAS
26 February 2020
AN 18-HOUR WATER CUT IN SEVERAL AREAS
ORDER ISSUED TO MP RANJAN BY NUGEOGODA MAGISTRATE’S COURT TODAY
26 February 2020
ORDER ISSUED TO MP RANJAN BY NUGEOGODA MAGISTRATE’S COURT TODAY
WARNING THAT THE CORONA VIRUS COULD ENTER AMERICA TOO
26 February 2020
WARNING THAT THE CORONA VIRUS COULD ENTER AMERICA TOO
RAIN IN SOME AREAS TOMORROW
26 February 2020
RAIN IN SOME AREAS TOMORROW

International News

Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
24 February 2020
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Donald Trump arrives in India
24 February 2020
Donald Trump arrives in India
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
23 February 2020
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.