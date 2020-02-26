PUBLIC+ADVISED+TO+DRINK+EXTRA+WATER

The water supply and drainage board as well as the Ceylon electricity board say that despite the dry weather no power cuts or water cuts are taking place.



Meanwhile the disaster management centre noted that 228, 394 people in 4 districts have been affected by the dry weather.



Furthermore a heat advisory was issued to the north-western and western provinces as well as the Mannar, Galle and Matara districts.



The government medical officer’s association requests the public to drink extra clean water in order to take caution against the heat.