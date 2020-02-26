සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

sri lanka won the odi series against west indies

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 22:16

Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs in the 2nd ODI & wins the series.

SL 345/8 - WI 184(39.1) Hope 51, Hasaranga 3/30, Nuwan Pradeep 2/37, Sandakan 3/57
PUBLIC ADVISED TO DRINK EXTRA WATER
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 19:54

The water supply and drainage board as well as the Ceylon electricity board say that despite the dry weather no power cuts or water cuts are taking place.Meanwhile... Read More

Tensed situation in Sooriyawewa due to ticket issue
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 21:57

A tense situation was reported in the Sooriyawewa International Cricket Stadium due to a delay in issuing tickets for the second One Day International... Read More

Sri Lanka 345/8(50) vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 - 18:26

Sri Lanka 345/8(50) vs West Indies in the 2nd ODI in Sooriyawewa; Avishka Fernando 127 Kusal Mendis 119; Sheldon Cottrell 4/67 Read More



Number of persons affected by the drought exceed two hundred thousand
26 February 2020
AN 18-HOUR WATER CUT IN SEVERAL AREAS
26 February 2020
ORDER ISSUED TO MP RANJAN BY NUGEOGODA MAGISTRATE’S COURT TODAY
26 February 2020
WARNING THAT THE CORONA VIRUS COULD ENTER AMERICA TOO
26 February 2020
RAIN IN SOME AREAS TOMORROW
26 February 2020
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
24 February 2020
Donald Trump arrives in India
24 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
23 February 2020
