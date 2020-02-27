The+UN+Human+rights+commissioner+to+verbally+present+facts+regarding+Sri+Lanka+today

Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena officially announced Sri Lanka’s decision to withdraw from the co-sponsorship of Resolution 40/1, 30/1 and 34/1 at the UNHRC sessions in Geneva yesterday..

Addressing the sessions he stated that constitutionally, the resolution seeks to cast upon Sri Lanka obligations that cannot be carried out within its constitutional framework and it infringes the sovereignty of the people of the country.

He added that in cosponsoring the resolution 30/1 the previous government violated all democratic principles of governance.

Meanwhile, Minister Gunawardena will also respond to the Oral Update on Sri Lanka by the High Commissioner today.

He will meet the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday.