Several+teachers+unions+launch+work+to+rule+campaign+today

Thirty teachers’ and Principals’ Trade Unions will engage in a working to rule campaign from today.

Yesterday they launched a trade union action of reporting sick over several demands including converting their service into a contracted service.

Due to this strike educational activities did not take place in many schools island-wide.

However, speaking to our news team, Sri Lanka Podujana Education Employees’ Union president Vasanthaa Handapaangoda said her union would not support the trade union actions.