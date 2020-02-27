සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Several teachers unions launch work to rule campaign today

Thursday, 27 February 2020 - 7:42

Thirty teachers’ and Principals’ Trade Unions will engage in a working to rule campaign from today.

Yesterday they launched a trade union action of reporting sick over several demands including converting their service into a contracted service.

Due to this strike educational activities did not take place in many schools island-wide.

However, speaking to our news team, Sri Lanka Podujana Education Employees’ Union president Vasanthaa Handapaangoda said her union would not support the trade union actions. 

