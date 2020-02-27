Deaths owing to Coronavirus surpass 2700; Concerns over a cyber attack as well

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has jumped to 400, amid international efforts to contain the spread of the deadly outbreak.

The rise in Italy, the main focus of infection in Europe, represents a 25% surge in 24 hours.

Several European countries announced new cases traced to Italy.

Also on Wednesday, the World Health Organization said that for the first time the virus was spreading faster outside China, where it originated.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 2,700 people and infected at least 80 thousand in 34 countries.

Meanwhile the Sri Lankan embassy in Seoul says that the number of patients diagnosed with Corona virus is increasing, however the situation for Sri Lankans residing in South Korea is affirmed as safe.

Nearly 20 thousand Sri Lankans reside in South Korea and most of them work as employees in factory related occupation.

Further, the Sri Lankan embassy in Italy confirms that Sri Lankans residing in Italy are currently safe.

Acting Ambassador Sisira Seneviratne says many cities in Italy have been marked safe and the embassy continues to provide necessary health guidelines.

Further the health ministry says that if facial masks are necessary to prevent the spread of the virus, the committee has decided to either import or manufacture and keep stocks in store.

The Sri Lanka information technology association says that there are concerns regarding a plausible cyber attack exploiting fear pertaining COVID 19 also known as Corona Virus.

The chairman of the association Rajeev Kuruvitage noted that cyber attack may be launched under the pretense of providing information regarding the corona virus via email all around the world.