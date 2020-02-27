සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Deaths owing to Coronavirus surpass 2700; Concerns over a cyber attack as well

Thursday, 27 February 2020 - 9:03

Deaths+owing+to+Coronavirus+surpass+2700%3B+Concerns+over+a+cyber+attack+as+well

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has jumped to 400, amid international efforts to contain the spread of the deadly outbreak.

The rise in Italy, the main focus of infection in Europe, represents a 25% surge in 24 hours.

Several European countries announced new cases traced to Italy.

Also on Wednesday, the World Health Organization said that for the first time the virus was spreading faster outside China, where it originated.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 2,700 people and infected at least 80 thousand in 34 countries.

Meanwhile the Sri Lankan embassy in Seoul says that the number of patients diagnosed with Corona virus is increasing, however the situation for Sri Lankans residing in South Korea is affirmed as safe.

Nearly 20 thousand Sri Lankans reside in South Korea and most of them work as employees in factory related occupation.

Further, the Sri Lankan embassy in Italy confirms that Sri Lankans residing in Italy are currently safe.

Acting Ambassador Sisira Seneviratne says many cities in Italy have been marked safe and the embassy continues to provide necessary health guidelines.

Further the health ministry says that if facial masks are necessary to prevent the spread of the virus, the committee has decided to either import or manufacture and keep stocks in store.

The Sri Lanka information technology association says that there are concerns regarding a plausible cyber attack exploiting fear pertaining COVID 19 also known as Corona Virus.

The chairman of the association Rajeev Kuruvitage noted that cyber attack may be launched under the pretense of providing information regarding the corona virus via email all around the world.

 

Several teachers unions launch work to rule campaign today
Several teachers unions launch work to rule campaign today
Thursday, 27 February 2020 - 7:42

Thirty teachers’ and Principals’ Trade Unions will engage in a working to rule campaign from today. Yesterday they launched a trade union... Read More

Truth regarding planting of Aloe Vera in Wilpattu revealed
Truth regarding planting of Aloe Vera in Wilpattu revealed
Thursday, 27 February 2020 - 7:43

Reports regarding a project where nearly 100 acres of the south east border of the Wilpattu national forest reserve is being cleared destroying the ecosystem... Read More

The UN Human rights commissioner to verbally present facts regarding Sri Lanka today
The UN Human rights commissioner to verbally present facts regarding Sri Lanka today
Thursday, 27 February 2020 - 7:42

Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena officially announced Sri Lanka’s decision to withdraw from the co-sponsorship of Resolution 40/1,... Read More



Trending News

Number of persons affected by the drought exceed two hundred thousand
26 February 2020
Number of persons affected by the drought exceed two hundred thousand
ORDER ISSUED TO MP RANJAN BY NUGEOGODA MAGISTRATE’S COURT TODAY
26 February 2020
ORDER ISSUED TO MP RANJAN BY NUGEOGODA MAGISTRATE’S COURT TODAY
WARNING THAT THE CORONA VIRUS COULD ENTER AMERICA TOO
26 February 2020
WARNING THAT THE CORONA VIRUS COULD ENTER AMERICA TOO
RAIN IN SOME AREAS TOMORROW
26 February 2020
RAIN IN SOME AREAS TOMORROW
SRI LANKA OFFICIALLY INFORMS GENEVA CONFERENCE ABOUT WITHDRAWING FROM CO-SPONSORSHIP (Video)
26 February 2020
SRI LANKA OFFICIALLY INFORMS GENEVA CONFERENCE ABOUT WITHDRAWING FROM CO-SPONSORSHIP (Video)

International News

Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
24 February 2020
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Donald Trump arrives in India
24 February 2020
Donald Trump arrives in India
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
23 February 2020
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.