AN INDIVIDUAL ARRESTED WITH TWO STATUES OF ARCHAEOLOGICAL VALUE IN HIS POSSESSION

Thursday, 27 February 2020 - 10:30

During a raid carried out by a team of officers of the Colombo Crimes Division near the Central Bus Stand in Pettah a suspect was arrested with two statues of archaeological value in his possession.

The person taken into custody yesterday evening was a 40 year old resident of Moneragala.

The Police Media Division said that a pure gold statue of a standing Buddha 18 inches in height and weighing 11 kilos and 805 grams as well as a yellow coloured statue of seated Buddha 2 inches in height and 152 grams in weight which were revealed to have been taken from a treasure trove were discovered in the suspect’s possession.

