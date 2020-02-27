A+PERSON+WHO+HAD+CONTACT+WITH+BUMMA+AND+PODI+SURESH+DETAINED+FOR+QUESTIONING

An individual who had contact with Stanley Fernando alias Bumma and Podi Suresh who are leading organized criminals is being detained by the

Police subsequent to having been produced in Court and receiving permission to detain him for a period of 7 days and questioning him. The suspect

was taken into custody by the Police Special Task Force on 24 of this month with heroin in his possession near the Modera – Kimbulaela Church. When

he was questioned it had been revealed that he had had contact with organized criminals and drug dealers Bumma and Podi Suresh.