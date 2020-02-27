AWARDS+FOR+110+GOVERNMENT+INSTITUTION+WHICH+SHOWED+HIGH+PERFORMANCE

Presenting awards to institutions which reached high standards of performance in the year 2018 based on the report of the Public Accounts Committee, will take place tomorrow (28) at the Parliamentary Complex with the participation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna tabled the report relevant to the financial year of 2018 in Parliament on 18 February 2020.

844 institutions were evaluated in the year of 2018 and awards will be presented to 110 selected from among them.

Accordingly, awards will be presented under the sectors of the State Special Expenses Unit (main), government ministries, government departments, District Secretariat offices, Provincial Council Funds, Provincial Ministries/departments/special expenses units, Provincial Council authorities, Municipal Councils, Urban Councils and Pradeshiya Sabha.

Based on a concept of the Public Accounts Committee of the 08 Parliament with the objective of regularizing financial and task performance at government institutions, the State, Provincial Councils and Local Government institutions, computer based online evaluation programme based on the financial year of 2015 commenced in the year 2016. With the review of the results of this online programme, a positive development is apparent.

Accordingly, compliance with financial control and performance rules and regulations the overall result in the 2015 year of accounts was 64% and in the year 2018, it was recorded as 78%.

It is the intention of the Public Accounts Committee to carry out this programme in the future as well and to bring to an effective standard, tasks at Provincial Councils and Local Government institutions.