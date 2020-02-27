සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

AWARDS FOR 110 GOVERNMENT INSTITUTION WHICH SHOWED HIGH PERFORMANCE

Thursday, 27 February 2020 - 14:18

AWARDS+FOR+110+GOVERNMENT+INSTITUTION+WHICH+SHOWED+HIGH+PERFORMANCE

Presenting  awards to institutions which reached high standards of performance in the year 2018 based on the report of the Public Accounts Committee, will take place tomorrow (28) at the Parliamentary Complex with the participation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna tabled the report relevant to the financial year of 2018 in Parliament on 18 February 2020.

844 institutions were evaluated in the year of 2018 and awards will be presented to 110 selected from among them.

Accordingly, awards will be presented under the sectors of the State Special Expenses Unit (main), government ministries, government departments, District Secretariat offices, Provincial Council Funds, Provincial Ministries/departments/special expenses units, Provincial Council authorities, Municipal Councils, Urban Councils and Pradeshiya Sabha.

Based on a concept of the Public Accounts Committee of the 08 Parliament with the objective of regularizing financial and task performance at government institutions, the State, Provincial Councils and Local Government institutions, computer based online evaluation programme based on the financial year of 2015 commenced in the year 2016. With the review of the results of this online programme, a positive development is apparent.

Accordingly, compliance with financial control and performance rules and regulations the overall result in the 2015 year of accounts was 64% and in the year 2018, it was recorded as 78%.

It is the intention of the Public Accounts Committee to carry out this programme in the future as well and to bring to an effective standard, tasks at Provincial Councils and Local Government institutions. 



President orders authorities to halt
President orders authorities to halt "Katu Pol" or Palm Oil cultivation in the country
Thursday, 27 February 2020 - 17:34

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa orders relevant authorities to take steps to halt "Katu Pol" or Palm Oil cultivation in the country. Read More

16 Kelaniya University students arrested over removing CCTV camera system
16 Kelaniya University students arrested over removing CCTV camera system
Thursday, 27 February 2020 - 16:46

16 Kelaniya University students arrested over removing CCTV camera system installed in the university premises says Police Spokesman. Read More

STUDENT WHO WENT TO EXCAVATE SAND DURING THE TEACHERS’ STRIKE DIES, BURIED UNDER A BANK OF SAND WHICH COLLAPSED
STUDENT WHO WENT TO EXCAVATE SAND DURING THE TEACHERS’ STRIKE DIES, BURIED UNDER A BANK OF SAND WHICH COLLAPSED
Thursday, 27 February 2020 - 17:04

One of three students who went to excavate sand, instead of going to school died last evening (26) when a bank of sand collapsed on him, burying him, the... Read More



Trending News

WARNING REGARDING THE HEAT
27 February 2020
WARNING REGARDING THE HEAT
Tensed situation in Sooriyawewa due to ticket issue
26 February 2020
Tensed situation in Sooriyawewa due to ticket issue
Deaths owing to Coronavirus surpass 2700; Concerns over a cyber attack as well
27 February 2020
Deaths owing to Coronavirus surpass 2700; Concerns over a cyber attack as well
CORONA CLOSES THE DOOR TO PILGRIMAGES TO MECCA – WHAT HAPPENED TO THE TWO SRI LANKANS WHO WERE ON BOARD THE DIAMOND PRINCESS SHIP
27 February 2020
CORONA CLOSES THE DOOR TO PILGRIMAGES TO MECCA – WHAT HAPPENED TO THE TWO SRI LANKANS WHO WERE ON BOARD THE DIAMOND PRINCESS SHIP
TWO PERSONS INFECTED WITH THE CORONA VIRUS FOUND FROM PAKISTAN FOR THE FIRST TIME
27 February 2020
TWO PERSONS INFECTED WITH THE CORONA VIRUS FOUND FROM PAKISTAN FOR THE FIRST TIME

International News

Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
24 February 2020
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Donald Trump arrives in India
24 February 2020
Donald Trump arrives in India
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
23 February 2020
South Korea confirms huge rise in cases
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.