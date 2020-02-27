HOT+WEATHER+IN+RATNAPURA+AS+WELL

According to reports of the Meteorology Department the hot weather is affecting the Northwestern and Western Provinces as well the Ratnapura district.
In addition, the heat is affecting districts of Mannar, Galle and Matara too.
The Disaster Pre-preparation and Response Unit of the Ministry of Health said that people should take care to protect themselves at times when there are high temperatures.
