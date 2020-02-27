A+BODY+FOUND+FROM+THE+MASKELIYA+OYA

The body of an individual was found in the Maskeliya Oya. Police said that it was a father of three from the Maskeliya – Brownsik Queens Land area who had died thus.



He had left his home at about 7 in the morning and the body was discovered during a search which took place when he did not return.



His clothes were found on the banks of the stream and Police have launched investigations to find out whether it was a suicide or a drowning.