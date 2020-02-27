සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Ex-MP Sajin De Vass Gunawardena remanded

Thursday, 27 February 2020 - 16:31

Ex-MP Sajin De Vass Gunawardena remanded until March 12 by Colombo High Court, for over Rs.300mn money laundering charges by Bribery Commission.
President orders authorities to halt
President orders authorities to halt "Katu Pol" or Palm Oil cultivation in the country
Thursday, 27 February 2020 - 17:34

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa orders relevant authorities to take steps to halt "Katu Pol" or Palm Oil cultivation in the country. Read More

16 Kelaniya University students arrested over removing CCTV camera system
Thursday, 27 February 2020 - 16:46

16 Kelaniya University students arrested over removing CCTV camera system installed in the university premises says Police Spokesman. Read More

STUDENT WHO WENT TO EXCAVATE SAND DURING THE TEACHERS’ STRIKE DIES, BURIED UNDER A BANK OF SAND WHICH COLLAPSED
Thursday, 27 February 2020 - 17:04

One of three students who went to excavate sand, instead of going to school died last evening (26) when a bank of sand collapsed on him, burying him, the... Read More



