16+Kalaniya+University+students+arrested+for+removing+CCTV+cameras

Police state that 16 students of Kelaniya University have been arrested in connection with the removal of CCTVs in the university premises.



Police media spokesman, SP Jaliya Senarathna said a monk is also among the arrested.



14 CCTV cameras have been removed by force by its students’ union claiming such cameras are meant to crush student activities.



Meanwhile, Kelaniya University teachers union also convened a media conference in this regard.



Meanwhile, IUSF began a sit-in protest in front of the Higher Education Ministry demanding an end to the crushing of students at Kelaniya and Ruhuna universities today.