President Gotabaya Rajapaksa orders relevant authorities to take steps to halt "Katu Pol" or Palm Oil cultivation in the country.
Thursday, 27 February 2020 - 17:34
16 Kelaniya University students arrested over removing CCTV camera system installed in the university premises says Police Spokesman. Read More
One of three students who went to excavate sand, instead of going to school died last evening (26) when a bank of sand collapsed on him, burying him, the... Read More
Ex-MP Sajin De Vass Gunawardena remanded until March 12 by Colombo High Court, for over Rs.300mn money laundering charges by Bribery Commission. Read More