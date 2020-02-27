Kalinga Indratissa, elected as the President of the Bar Assosiation

Kalinga Indratissa, PC elected uncontested as the President of the Bar Assosiation of Sri Lanka for the year 2020-2021
Thursday, 27 February 2020 - 20:41
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 9.55 tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed authorities to immediately stop Palm tree cultivations.President Rajapaksa was participating in the Galle District... Read More
Police state that 16 students of Kelaniya University have been arrested in connection with the removal of CCTVs in the university premises.Police media... Read More