Sajith faction engages in another discussion - UNP working committee meets today

A special meeting of UNP’s Sajith faction was held at about 8 last night.

At this meeting much attention had been drawn on the Samagi Jana Balavega inauguration ceremony taking place on 2nd March at Nelum Pokuna.

It is said that similarly discussions were also held regarding the upcoming general election.

Meanwhile MP Ashok Abeysinha said that after the dissolution of parliament information would be given about the Samagi Jana Balavegaya’s symbol that would be used at the upcoming general election’.

Meanwhile an emergency UNP working committee meeting is scheduled to be held this afternoon.

Reports say that it would be held at 4 pm at the Sirikotha party headquarters