President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that teachers and principals should focus more attention on giving priority to technology in studies and teaching procedures.

The President express his views thus at the Galle District co-ordinating committee meeting held yesterday at the Udugama – Homagama Rajagirilen Vihara.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held between President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and the Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka who is returning to his country subsequent to completing his tenure here.