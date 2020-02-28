සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF THE ST. ANTHONYS CHURCH ON THE KACHCHATIVU ISLAND ON 7

Friday, 28 February 2020 - 10:15

ANNUAL+FESTIVAL+OF+THE+ST.+ANTHONYS+CHURCH+ON+THE+KACHCHATIVU+ISLAND+ON+7

The annual festival of the St. Anthonys Church on the island of Kachchativu will be held on March 7 and all arrangements have been made, Navy Media Spokesman Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said.

At a media briefing held at the Government Information Department yesterday, he said that he expects 3000 Indian devotees and about 7000 local devotes will participate in this time’s annual services.

Navy Media Spokesman Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara said further that electricity, sanitary facilities and all other infrastructure facilities for the festival have been provided and that together with the Northern Province District Secretariat office, the Navy will arrange required transport facilities.

 

Foreign Minister Dinesh to meet UN Secretary General today
Foreign Minister Dinesh to meet UN Secretary General today
Friday, 28 February 2020 - 13:13

Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardana has met with Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland yesterday. The meeting between Minister Gunawardana... Read More

25 students who removed CCTV cameras from Kalaniya University suspended for 2 years.
25 students who removed CCTV cameras from Kalaniya University suspended for 2 years.
Friday, 28 February 2020 - 13:14

The administration of Kelaniya University has decided to suspend the 25 students for two years after they removed the CCTV cameras from the university... Read More

SOME SUFFERING FROM HEAT STROKE DUE TO HIGH TEMPERATURES
SOME SUFFERING FROM HEAT STROKE DUE TO HIGH TEMPERATURES
Friday, 28 February 2020 - 13:24

Community Medicine Specialist, Manager of the Family Health Bureau and National Programme on Maternity and Children’s diseases and deaths Kapila... Read More



Trending News

CORONA CLOSES THE DOOR TO PILGRIMAGES TO MECCA – WHAT HAPPENED TO THE TWO SRI LANKANS WHO WERE ON BOARD THE DIAMOND PRINCESS SHIP
27 February 2020
CORONA CLOSES THE DOOR TO PILGRIMAGES TO MECCA – WHAT HAPPENED TO THE TWO SRI LANKANS WHO WERE ON BOARD THE DIAMOND PRINCESS SHIP
WHO warns no country will be spared - as fight against COVID-19 ramps up
28 February 2020
WHO warns no country will be spared - as fight against COVID-19 ramps up
CABINET DECIDES NOT TO SIGN THE MCC AGREEMENT
28 February 2020
CABINET DECIDES NOT TO SIGN THE MCC AGREEMENT
SLC apologises to the fans over the assault at Sooriyawewa - Minister demands and inquiry
27 February 2020
SLC apologises to the fans over the assault at Sooriyawewa - Minister demands and inquiry
TWO PERSONS INFECTED WITH THE CORONA VIRUS FOUND FROM PAKISTAN FOR THE FIRST TIME
27 February 2020
TWO PERSONS INFECTED WITH THE CORONA VIRUS FOUND FROM PAKISTAN FOR THE FIRST TIME

International News

US Dow Jones Industrial Index records its worst fall in history
28 February 2020
US Dow Jones Industrial Index records its worst fall in history
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
24 February 2020
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Donald Trump arrives in India
24 February 2020
Donald Trump arrives in India
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.