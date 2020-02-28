SHARE+MARKETS+ACROSS+THE+WORLD+DROP+TO+RECORD+LEVELS+DUE+TO+THE+CORONA+VIRUS

With the attention of investors being focused on the economic effect of the spread of the Corona Virus, share markets across the world are reporting marked drops.

The American US Dow Jones Industrial Index yesterday fell by 1191 units yesterday, which was a drop of 4.42 percent and it is recorded as the largest fall in history of the index.

While shares of all companies including Apple, Boeing and Microsoft fell, only the shares of the 3M Company which manufactures face masks for protection from the Corona Virus rose.

The S & P 500 index representing 500 leading American Companies also recorded the steepest drop since August 0f 2011.

Share indexes not only in America but in London Britain, Frankfurt Germany and Paris in France recorded falls of more than 3 percent yesterday.