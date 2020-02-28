සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

FIVE SRI LANKAN FISHERMEN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY THE INDIAN NAVY

Friday, 28 February 2020 - 11:43

FIVE+SRI+LANKAN+FISHERMEN+TAKEN+INTO+CUSTODY+BY+THE+INDIAN+NAVY

The Indian Navy arrested five Sri Lankan fishermen who went to sea from the Talaimannar coast on the allegation that they had violated the sea limits.

The Indian Navy had taken into custody these Sri Lankan fishermen while fishing on the coast yesterday morning together with their fishing vessel, the Indian Coast Police said and were taken to the Danushkody beach.

It is said that their homes in Sri Lanka have been informed about it as well.

An appeal has been presented to the Deputy Indian High Commissioner’s office in Jaffna, with the assistance of the Fisheries association of Mannar requesting that steps be taken to release this group of Sri Lankan fishermen.

Indian media stated that this is the second incident concerning Sri Lankan fishermen during a month.

Three Sri Lankan fishermen who were engaged in fishing off the coast of Danushkody on 15 February were also taken into custody by the Indian Navy. 

Foreign Minister Dinesh to meet UN Secretary General today
Foreign Minister Dinesh to meet UN Secretary General today
Friday, 28 February 2020 - 13:13

Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardana has met with Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland yesterday. The meeting between Minister Gunawardana... Read More

25 students who removed CCTV cameras from Kalaniya University suspended for 2 years.
25 students who removed CCTV cameras from Kalaniya University suspended for 2 years.
Friday, 28 February 2020 - 13:14

The administration of Kelaniya University has decided to suspend the 25 students for two years after they removed the CCTV cameras from the university... Read More

SOME SUFFERING FROM HEAT STROKE DUE TO HIGH TEMPERATURES
SOME SUFFERING FROM HEAT STROKE DUE TO HIGH TEMPERATURES
Friday, 28 February 2020 - 13:24

Community Medicine Specialist, Manager of the Family Health Bureau and National Programme on Maternity and Children’s diseases and deaths Kapila... Read More



Trending News

CORONA CLOSES THE DOOR TO PILGRIMAGES TO MECCA – WHAT HAPPENED TO THE TWO SRI LANKANS WHO WERE ON BOARD THE DIAMOND PRINCESS SHIP
27 February 2020
CORONA CLOSES THE DOOR TO PILGRIMAGES TO MECCA – WHAT HAPPENED TO THE TWO SRI LANKANS WHO WERE ON BOARD THE DIAMOND PRINCESS SHIP
WHO warns no country will be spared - as fight against COVID-19 ramps up
28 February 2020
WHO warns no country will be spared - as fight against COVID-19 ramps up
CABINET DECIDES NOT TO SIGN THE MCC AGREEMENT
28 February 2020
CABINET DECIDES NOT TO SIGN THE MCC AGREEMENT
SLC apologises to the fans over the assault at Sooriyawewa - Minister demands and inquiry
27 February 2020
SLC apologises to the fans over the assault at Sooriyawewa - Minister demands and inquiry
TWO PERSONS INFECTED WITH THE CORONA VIRUS FOUND FROM PAKISTAN FOR THE FIRST TIME
27 February 2020
TWO PERSONS INFECTED WITH THE CORONA VIRUS FOUND FROM PAKISTAN FOR THE FIRST TIME

International News

US Dow Jones Industrial Index records its worst fall in history
28 February 2020
US Dow Jones Industrial Index records its worst fall in history
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
24 February 2020
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Donald Trump arrives in India
24 February 2020
Donald Trump arrives in India
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.