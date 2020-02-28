FIVE+SRI+LANKAN+FISHERMEN+TAKEN+INTO+CUSTODY+BY+THE+INDIAN+NAVY

The Indian Navy arrested five Sri Lankan fishermen who went to sea from the Talaimannar coast on the allegation that they had violated the sea limits.

The Indian Navy had taken into custody these Sri Lankan fishermen while fishing on the coast yesterday morning together with their fishing vessel, the Indian Coast Police said and were taken to the Danushkody beach.

It is said that their homes in Sri Lanka have been informed about it as well.

An appeal has been presented to the Deputy Indian High Commissioner’s office in Jaffna, with the assistance of the Fisheries association of Mannar requesting that steps be taken to release this group of Sri Lankan fishermen.

Indian media stated that this is the second incident concerning Sri Lankan fishermen during a month.

Three Sri Lankan fishermen who were engaged in fishing off the coast of Danushkody on 15 February were also taken into custody by the Indian Navy.