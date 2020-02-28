සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

CABINET DECIDES NOT TO SIGN THE MCC AGREEMENT

Friday, 28 February 2020 - 10:52

CABINET+DECIDES+NOT+TO+SIGN+THE+MCC+AGREEMENT

Minister Bandula Gunawardena said that the Cabinet decided not to sign the Millennium Challenge Corporation agreement.

It was said that Sri Lanka was to be granted a sum of US Dollars 480 million (Rs. 85 billion) through the MCC agreement which will not have to be paid back, and it was allocated as US Dollars 447.5 million as financial assistance for projects and US Dollars 32.5 million on behalf of provision of facilities.

It was said that this sum was being granted to carry out two projects. One of which was the transport project.

Under this, roads belonging to the Central Ring Road Network were to be modernized, traffic congestion to be managed, modernizing of public bus services and establishing a transport management office to control traffic congestion, etc., were to be carried out as mentioned.

The land project was the second one, and under this, in 12 selected districts lands with owners were to be surveyed and persons who had acquired lands on licenses without proper deeds were to be given deeds and it was intended to maintain records through digitalization of land deeds.

There are several criterion included for granting assistance through the agreement and they include economic freedom, fair administration and investments on behalf of the public.

 

Foreign Minister Dinesh to meet UN Secretary General today
Foreign Minister Dinesh to meet UN Secretary General today
Friday, 28 February 2020 - 13:13

Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardana has met with Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland yesterday. The meeting between Minister Gunawardana... Read More

25 students who removed CCTV cameras from Kalaniya University suspended for 2 years.
25 students who removed CCTV cameras from Kalaniya University suspended for 2 years.
Friday, 28 February 2020 - 13:14

The administration of Kelaniya University has decided to suspend the 25 students for two years after they removed the CCTV cameras from the university... Read More

SOME SUFFERING FROM HEAT STROKE DUE TO HIGH TEMPERATURES
SOME SUFFERING FROM HEAT STROKE DUE TO HIGH TEMPERATURES
Friday, 28 February 2020 - 13:24

Community Medicine Specialist, Manager of the Family Health Bureau and National Programme on Maternity and Children’s diseases and deaths Kapila... Read More



Trending News

CORONA CLOSES THE DOOR TO PILGRIMAGES TO MECCA – WHAT HAPPENED TO THE TWO SRI LANKANS WHO WERE ON BOARD THE DIAMOND PRINCESS SHIP
27 February 2020
CORONA CLOSES THE DOOR TO PILGRIMAGES TO MECCA – WHAT HAPPENED TO THE TWO SRI LANKANS WHO WERE ON BOARD THE DIAMOND PRINCESS SHIP
WHO warns no country will be spared - as fight against COVID-19 ramps up
28 February 2020
WHO warns no country will be spared - as fight against COVID-19 ramps up
CABINET DECIDES NOT TO SIGN THE MCC AGREEMENT
28 February 2020
CABINET DECIDES NOT TO SIGN THE MCC AGREEMENT
SLC apologises to the fans over the assault at Sooriyawewa - Minister demands and inquiry
27 February 2020
SLC apologises to the fans over the assault at Sooriyawewa - Minister demands and inquiry
TWO PERSONS INFECTED WITH THE CORONA VIRUS FOUND FROM PAKISTAN FOR THE FIRST TIME
27 February 2020
TWO PERSONS INFECTED WITH THE CORONA VIRUS FOUND FROM PAKISTAN FOR THE FIRST TIME

International News

US Dow Jones Industrial Index records its worst fall in history
28 February 2020
US Dow Jones Industrial Index records its worst fall in history
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
24 February 2020
Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns
Donald Trump arrives in India
24 February 2020
Donald Trump arrives in India
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
23 February 2020
A 2nd death from coronavirus reported Italy
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.