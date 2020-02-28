FOUR+SUSPECTS+WHO+ROBBED+CASH+AND+GOLD+JEWELRY+TAKEN+INTO+CUSTODY

A team of officers from the Peliyagoda Western Province North Crimes Division took into custody four suspects in connection with a robbery of cash and gold jewelry.

The Police said these suspects were arrested subsequent to a lengthy investigation, yesterday afternoon. The suspects had entered a medical center in Udugampola, Gampaha, intimidated the staff there and robbed approximately Rs. 60,000 in cash and gold jewelry.

Another 6 suspects connected with this incident were taken into custody on 25 February.