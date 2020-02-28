25+students+who+removed+CCTV+cameras+from+Kalaniya+University+suspended+for+2+years.

The administration of Kelaniya University has decided to suspend the 25 students for two years after they removed the CCTV cameras from the university premises.

Director of the communication and media unit senior lecturer Vijayananda Rupasinghe said the Dalugama campus has been declared a no-entry zone for all students effective tomorrow at 8am.

Therefore the students should leave their university hostels before the deadline.

Senior Lecturer Rupasinghe further said that all weekend courses and the examinations have been postponed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the student union president Kobeituduwe Samitha Thera and three others who were arrested in connection with the incident will be produced before Mahara Magistrate today.

16 students were arrested with regard to the incident yesterday and 12 out of them were released on police bail later.

Meanwhile, protests are held at several universities demanding the release of the arrested students.

At the same time, the IUSF is continuing its sit-in-protest regardless of the court order in front of the Higher Education Ministry.

The protesters demand the authorities lift the suspension of student activists including its student union leader.

The group was suspended recently in connection with a ragging incident.