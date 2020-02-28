4+remanded+for+removing+CCTV+cameras+in+Kalaniya+University

Four students who were arrested in connection with forcibly removing CCTV cameras of Kelaniya university premises including the president of students’ union, Kobeituduwe Samitha Thera has been remanded until March 3.



They were produced before the Mahara Magistrate today.



The suspects have been charged under the Public Property Act and, the damage has been estimated at 2.6 million rupees.



12 students were arrested with regard to the incident yesterday and they were released on police bail later.



In addition, the administration of Kelaniya University has suspended 25 students for two years after the removal of CCTV cameras from the university premises.