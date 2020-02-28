A+CHALLENGE+FOR+SAJITH+FROM+D.+V.+CHANAKA

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna today targeted Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa with a challenge asking him to win the Hambantota District and show them if possible at the upcoming Elections.

Member of Parliament D. V. Chanaka stated this challenge at a media briefing held at the SLPP office in Nelum Mawatha, Battaramulla today.



He made this challenge while expressing his views on the Opposition Leader providing jobs at the Housing Development Authority during his tenure as Minister of Housing in the previous government.