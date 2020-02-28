FOREST+FIRES+IN+TWO+FOREST+RESERVES+AT+HALDUMMULLA+AND+MASKELIYA

A fire erupted in the Haldummulla – Neetwood Mountain forest reserve this afternoon.

The Police said that the Haldummulla Disaster Management Unit and area residents are engaged in an effort to douse the fire.

Pine has been cultivated in this mountain area, and since the fire has spread to these trees dousing the fire is facing obstructions.

Meanwhile, the fire that broke out in the Maskeliya – Ironswick estate, in the Solankanda area has destroyed about 10 acres of land.

The Maskeliya Police said that it took until midnight to douse this fire which erupted last evening.

The Police suspect that someone would have set fire to the forest reserve with the intention of hunting animals.