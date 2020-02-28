SIX+POLICE+OFFICERS+IN+CHARGE+ASSIGNED+GENERAL+DUTIES

Thirty two Police officers, including Chief Inspectors of Police have been transferred with immediate effect.



The Police Media Division said that according to approval of the National Police Commission 24 Chief Inspectors Police and 8 Inspectors of Police have thus been transferred.



Meanwhile, it is of significance that Officers-In-Charge of the Wattala, Maradana, Sapugaskanda, Hatton, Kadawatha and Aaduruppu Street Police Stations have been assigned to general duties.