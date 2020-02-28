A HENCHMAN OF ‘ANGODA LOKKA’ WHO WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY TOGETHER WITH HEROIN, REMANDED

A henchman of underworld gang leader ‘Angoda Lokka’ who was taken into custody with 30 grams of heroin in his possession has been remanded until 13 of next month.



This was subsequent to being produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage.



The suspect was arrested in Wellampitiya – Kiththampura on 23 February and was detained on detention orders for a period of 5 days.