APPROVAL+TO+APPOINT+ROHANA+BEDDAGE+AS+THE+AMBASSADOR+TO+THE+MALDIVES+ISLANDS

Parliamentary Committee on High Posts approves the government proposal to appoint Musician and Dramatist Rohana Beddage as Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Maldives.
Friday, 28 February 2020 - 16:37
The six suspects who were taken into custody in connection with the heist of Rs. 4.4 million at Gampaha have been remanded until 11 March.Among the suspects... Read More
A 34 year old suspect has been taken into custody from Batuwatte – Ragama with 515 grams of the drug Ice and 5 grams and 310 milligrams of Heroin... Read More