NOTICE ISSUED TO FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE CID SHANI, TISSERA AND NISHANTHA

Former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department Senior Superintendent of Police Shani Abeysekera, Assistant Superintendent of Police B. S. Tissera and Inspector of Police Nishantha De Silva were issued notices to present themselves at the Presidential Commission on Persons subject to political revenge.
This decision was made subsequent to obtaining the evidence given by Rear Admiral D. K. P. Dassanayake of the Sri Lanka Navy.
