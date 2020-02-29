සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Trump urges Afghans to seize opportunity for peace

Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 6:28

President Donald Trump has called on Afghans to embrace prospects for peace, as the US prepares to sign an agreement with the Taliban today.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due to attend the signing in Qatar.

The agreement will see thousands of US troops withdraw from Afghanistan in return for security guarantees.

It follows a week-long partial truce with the Taliban.
