Google+employee+tested+positive+for+coronavirus+in+Zurich

Foreign media has reported that a Google employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, at an office in Switzerland.



On Friday, Google has informed that an employee who had been in the Zurich office has tested positive for the virus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Google has about 120,000 employees.



The company is reportedly restricting staff travel to Italy, Japan, Iran and South Korea.



Google temporarily closed down its offices in China at the end of January.



Meanwhile, according to reports Amazon has started restricting all nonessential employee travel in the U.S. and has restricted all travel to China.



The tech industry has seen significant impact from the ongoing outbreaks, including store closures across China and production delays.