Sajith+says+he+is+the+chairman+of+the+Nominations+committee

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says he is the Chairman of the nomination board of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.
He stated this addressing a meeting held in Homagama yesterday.
Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 13:07
