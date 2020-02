The police narcotics bureau officials arrested 2 suspects along with 30 million rupees worth of heroin in Rajagiriya last night from Rajagiriya – Koswaththa area.



The suspects were transporting 2.2 kilograms of heroin in a three wheeler at the time of the arrest.



The police also seized the three wheeler used to transport heroin.



Meanwhile, The STF has arrested a person with 1.2 kilograms of heroin worth more than 10 million rupees.



The media division of the STF announced that the heroin was seized during a raid conducted in the Paliyagoda area yesterday.



The STF has also taken into custody an electronic scale.